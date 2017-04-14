Man Arrested for Threatening Police on Social Media

Harlingen (KFXV) — Police in Harlingen arrested a man for making terroristic threats against police officers.
They investigated a social media post published by 22-year-old, Chad Michael Mollish — that showed him brandishing a weapon and threatening to shoot a Harlingen police officer immediately after a traffic stop.
Agents found him at the 1400 block of Vermont Avenue and placed him under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered several pill packages meant to be distributed, and a loaded handgun.

He now faces two third degree felonies, and a $100,000 bond.

