Progreso (KFXV) — In Progreso, Customs and Border Protection agents arrested one man who had an outstanding warrant for sexually assaulting a child.

According to CBP, the Pharr police department had a warrant out for 36-year-old, Iram Ignacio Gomez, and apprehended him when he attempted to cross into the United States.

As of now, CBP handed Gomez over to Pharr police to begin criminal proceeding.

