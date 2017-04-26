Man Arrested for Impersonating an Agent

“I’m the one that bribes the government. Well, on behalf of them.” That’s what one Hidalgo County man allegedly said as he impersonated a federal employee to extort undocumented immigrants out of money.

Customs agents were tipped off to a man later identified as Reginaldo Rodriguez impersonating a federal agent with a badge, who offered to dismiss criminal cases or provide immigration documents, in exchange for money. He said he was an agent who worked for The Fugitive Recovery Agency and did the “dirty work” for the FBI.

The Fugitive Recovery Agency is not a real governmental body.

Rodriguez told the person who initially reported the scheme that he needed $5,000 and not to tell his attorney. He was arrested during exchange for money with the victim.

  Rich Roth on April 26, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Good catch, jail time is a must

