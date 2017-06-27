Man Arrested for Fatal Collision That Killed 2-Year-Old

DONNA (KFXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested one man for allegedly causing the death of a two-year-old in a collision in Donna.

DPS reports 29-year-old, Ruben Hernandez — a resident of Mexico — has been arrested and charged of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Hernandez veered into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle, sending the passengers — a woman and two children — to the hospital. One of the children — 2-year-old, Axel Cuellar — died at the hospital. The second child has been released, but the woman remains hospitalized.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.

ALSO ON RGVFOX