Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Mother-In-Law

Cameron County (KFXV) — We have an update now – authorities in Cameron County discovered the body of a woman, bound with zip ties and rope, weighted down in the Laguna Madre.
Fox news has learned the woman’s son-in-law, 59-year-old Monte Eric Jordan has been charged with first degree murder and being held without a bond.
According to investigators – jordan was married to the woman’s 26-year-old daughter.
Investigators found similar zip ties and rope inside jordan’s vehicle.
Over the weekend – a coast guard crew found the woman – identified as 53-year-old McAllen resident Martha Beatrice Adams during a routine patrol south of the Causeway. Her body had been weighted down with two 25-pound weights.
Adams, had been missing for almost a week.

