Laredo, Texas — Police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened the life of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The incident was reported at the 7600 block of King Arthur’s court. A victim told police he was outside his girlfriend’s house when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Joseph Israel Patiño arrived, allegedly threatening the victim. Both victims then fled the scene, with the woman hiding inside the vehicle.

“From there as they were in the roadway the male suspect allegedly followed them and struck their vehicle with his Dodge Ram…” Emanuel Diaz – Laredo Police PIO

Patiño is facing charges of aggravated assault family violence and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remains behind bars with a bond set at 80 thousand dollars.