Laredo, Texas — The man accused of tampering with a body of a missing woman waives his arraignment hearing.

26-year-old is Joseph Steven Carrizales is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

Carrizales said he and Myriam Camarillo consume drugs and fell asleep. When he woke up the next morning, Camarillo was dead. Out of fear, he hid her body. Carrizales remains free on bond.

His next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.