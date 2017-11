A man accused of stuffing a 21-year-old woman’s body in a septic tank 13 years ago is expected to be formally charged.

40-year-old Aristeo Cervantes, Jr. is will be arraigned at the end of November. Leona Marie Johnson’s body was found inside the tank in Edcouch on the property he used to own.

Cervantes was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but was delayed. He is currently in prison serving for another crime.