“Not guilty” was the verdict delivered by the jury, bringing to close an emotional week for the man accused of the murder.

Alexis Guzman is a free man tonight and has been acquited in the murder of Antonio Gonzalez back in January of 2016.

Fox News has been following the trial, which began on Monday .

The victim’s wife had identified Guzman as the killer during a police lineup, but there was controversy surrounding if she had seen the murderer. Something Guzman’s attorney says was the main piece of evidence that fell apart.

Fox reached out to the district attorney’s office, however, they declined to comment.

As for the second person charged with murder and burglary of habitation, Rogelio Peña III, he has been on the run since January after tampering with his ankle bracelet.