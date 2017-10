Santa Rosa Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

According to authorities, José Armando De León tried to run over the police chief in his car when he tried to flee from cops Tuesday morning. This started a chase through the mid valley area but, De Leon got away.

Officers lost the track of him in the Mercedes area. If you have information on this case, call the Santa Rosa Police Department at (956) 636-1050.