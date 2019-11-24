Laredo, Texas — 53-year-old Rene Gonzalez is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old in front of two other minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place in October at a family barbecue. The victim states that Gonzalez allegedly kissed her on the mouth and touched her inappropriately.

According to the victim, she was with a three-year-old and a five-year-old when Gonzalez came into the bedroom to tell her to take care of the children. He then returned a moment later and placed himself near her for a kiss in the cheek. He then allegedly turned and kissed her on the mouth.

The criminal complaint states the victim didn’t know what to do and that Gonzalez returned every two minutes to kiss and touch her inappropriately.

Surveillance cameras where the incident took place captured Gonzalez leaving the yard and going in and out of the home several times, validating the victim’s statements.

When the police attempted to interview Gonzalez, he asked them to speak to his lawyer. Family members claim he denied the abuse allegations.