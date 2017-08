Laredo — Late-breaking news this afternoon from Laredo. Police arrested a twenty-nine-year-old suspect after he allegedly stabbed a mailman with a knife multiple times.

The incident happened outside of home on the 800 block of San Pedro when the mailman was rude. According to police, the suspect came out of the house, stabbed him, and afterwards went back inside. The 47-year-old mailman was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation continues.