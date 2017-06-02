LUPE Joins Lawsuit against SB4

Posted by | Jun 2, 2017 | |

LUPE Joins Lawsuit against SB4

TEXAS (KFXV) — The lawsuits against the state of Texas continue to pile up as Senate Bill four (SB4) comes closer to becoming a law.

Five entities are joining hands to challenge the recently signed ‘Show Me Your Papers’ bill. Among these organizations is La Union Del Pueblo Entero – which represents thousands of immigrants throughout the valley.

Although 23 police departments in South Texas, have shown their support for the new law, La Union Del Pueblo Entero officially sealed their participation in a lawsuit against the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General, Ken Paxton.

Among some of the key points mentioned in this lawsuit, are the violation of the first, fourth and 14th amendments of the constitution. Arguing that SB4 attempts to regulate matters exclusively reserved to federal government.

One of the consequences that civil and pro-immigrant organizations have noticed, is the division that has already formed between communities and law enforcement.

So far, LUPE is the only valley organization that has joined the battle in court.

Some members from LUPE are in Austin, waiting to meet up with other organizations to discuss the lawsuit and their next moves.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Officials Discuss Humanitarian Crisis

Officials Discuss Humanitarian Crisis

August 19, 2014

Edinburg Commissioners Deny Oil and Gas Permit Request

Edinburg Commissioners Deny Oil and Gas Permit Request

September 15, 2015

8 Year-Old Child Dies after being Struck by Vehicle

8 Year-Old Child Dies after being Struck by Vehicle

May 18, 2015

Repeat Child Pornography Offender back behind Bars

Repeat Child Pornography Offender back behind Bars

June 2, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT