LUPE Issues Petition to Mission Mayor

Posted by | May 8, 2017 | |

LUPE Issues Petition to Mission Mayor

MISSION (KFXV) — Grassroots organization LUPE gathered at Mission’s city hall to deliver a petition condemning the border wall to city council during a regularly scheduled meeting today.
In a statement released by LUPE, the organization cites a recent Washington Post article where mayor Beto Salinas spoke out about it’s disapproval.
The petition asks Mayor Salinas and Mission’s City Council members to stand up and pass a resolution opposing the project.
Over 300 signatures were gathered by representatives of – La Union Del Pueblo Entero.
The Trump Administration has designated the Rio Grande Valley, along with several other portions of the border with Mexico, as high priority areas where they believe the wall is needed.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

McAllen and Reynosa Mayors Sign ‘Agreement of Sisterhood’

McAllen and Reynosa Mayors Sign ‘Agreement of Sisterhood’

April 27, 2016

Cameron County to Receive Multi-Million Dollar Grant

Cameron County to Receive Multi-Million Dollar Grant

October 13, 2014

Cameron Co. Sheriff’s Department Unveils Military Armored Unit

Cameron Co. Sheriff’s Department Unveils Military Armored Unit

October 16, 2013

Secret Service Facing Sexual Assault Scandal

Secret Service Facing Sexual Assault Scandal

April 9, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest