LUPE Issues Petition to Mission Mayor

MISSION (KFXV) — Grassroots organization LUPE gathered at Mission’s city hall to deliver a petition condemning the border wall to city council during a regularly scheduled meeting today.

In a statement released by LUPE, the organization cites a recent Washington Post article where mayor Beto Salinas spoke out about it’s disapproval.

The petition asks Mayor Salinas and Mission’s City Council members to stand up and pass a resolution opposing the project.

Over 300 signatures were gathered by representatives of – La Union Del Pueblo Entero.

The Trump Administration has designated the Rio Grande Valley, along with several other portions of the border with Mexico, as high priority areas where they believe the wall is needed.

