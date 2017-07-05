Los Fresnos Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

Los Fresnos (KFXV) — A federal judge sentenced a 62-year-old Los Fresnos man for possession of more than 1500 images of child pornography.

According to court documents, Isaac Gonzalez entered a guilty plea in April after federal agents searched Gonzalez’s home. Investigators discovered that Gonzalez used peer-to-peer software to exchange the images of the minors.

Gonzalez will be locked up for six and half years and be on supervision and classified as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

