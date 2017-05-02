Local Students React to UT Stabbing

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Students at a local university react to the fatal stabbing at UT main campus in Austin this Monday.

FOX NEWS also spoke to UTRGV police who say they offer a unique training for students and staff.

Students at UTRGV say they feel rather safe on campus – but concerned that an incident like the fatal stabbing in Austin could take place here.

This UTRGV student says he doesn’t know what motivated 21-year-old, Kendrex White to allegedly use a hunter’s knife to fatally stab one student and injure three other at the University of Texas main campus, but says he’ll be taking extra measures to ensure his safety.

UTRGV Police Chief, Raul Munguia says campus police go through extensive training to react quickly and protect their students. The department also offers training for students and staff through a program called ‘Crase’ – it teaches them how to react during an active shooting event – granting students crucial time before police arrive.

For more information about the Crase program, students can contact the UTRGV police department at their Edinburg or Brownsville campus.

Chief Munguia says it’s important to trust your instincts – if you see something that doesn’t look right – report it.

