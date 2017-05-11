Local Police Address Impending SB-4 Bill

RGV(KFXV) — Local law enforcement agencies are speaking out to valley residents on how their departments will be handling their daily operations as the anti-sanctuary cities law, goes into effect on September 1st.

This comes after several groups and pro-immigrant organizations have declared themselves against the new law, with several lawsuits already in the works.

The leaders want to stress that their goal isn’t deporting valley residents and their officers will continue working as they have been.

Police heads from more than a dozen agencies came together to speak publically about the recently approved law that prohibits sanctuary cities.

The law allows local agencies to work with ICE and gives police officers power to ask those in custody and during traffic stops, about their immigration status.

But officials say this will not change or affect the way they already work.

Adding that they are not immigration agents.

Despite this message from local officials, pro-immigrant organization, ‘La Union Del Pueblo Entero’ believes this new law is dividing community from local law enforcement agencies.

The law will go into effect on September 1st, 2017. However, several cities and counties have already filed lawsuits against the state of Texas over the new law.