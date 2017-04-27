Local Organizations React to Passing of SB4

TEXAS (KFXV) — Local pro-immigrant organizations have responded to the passing of SB4.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero issued this statement today after the house passed the bill.

“SB4 violates Texas values and neighborliness and welcoming. It forces local police into the business of deportation and ties the hands of local leaders to determine the public safety priority of their own communities.”

L.U.P.E. goes on to say that “…It opens the door for racial profiling and will no doubt increase pretextual stops, resulting in detentions and deportations.”

L.U.P.E. also add that the bill is expected to be signed by the governor as soon as it reaches his desk, and that the public will challenge SB4, beginning with their first protest on May 1st as they demonstrate for “A Day Without An Immigrant.”