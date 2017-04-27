Local Organizations React to Passing of SB4

Posted by | Apr 27, 2017 | |

Local Organizations React to Passing of SB4

TEXAS (KFXV) — Local pro-immigrant organizations have responded to the passing of SB4.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero issued this statement today after the house passed the bill.
“SB4 violates Texas values and neighborliness and welcoming. It forces local police into the business of deportation and ties the hands of local leaders to determine the public safety priority of their own communities.”

L.U.P.E. goes on to say that “…It opens the door for racial profiling and will no doubt increase pretextual stops, resulting in detentions and deportations.”

L.U.P.E. also add that the bill is expected to be signed by the governor as soon as it reaches his desk, and that the public will challenge SB4, beginning with their first protest on May 1st as they demonstrate for “A Day Without An Immigrant.”

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Just Under $2 Million Worth of Marijuana Seized at Checkpoint

Just Under $2 Million Worth of Marijuana Seized at Checkpoint

October 22, 2014

Congressional Border Security Caucus Visits Rio Grande Valley

Congressional Border Security Caucus Visits Rio Grande Valley

February 5, 2016

Trial Postponed in Palmview Double Homicide

Trial Postponed in Palmview Double Homicide

March 23, 2017

More Arrests Could Come Soon

More Arrests Could Come Soon

February 7, 2014

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT