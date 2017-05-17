Local Officials Pushes For Vote on New Hidalgo Courthouse

MISSION (KFXV) — Hidalgo County plans to spend nearly 150 million dollars on a new courthouse without increasing taxes. One mayor is saying should be done before moving forward with the project.

Mayor Norberto Salinas of Mission, Texas tells us it’s only fair that county officials explain why a new courthouse is needed to Hidalgo County taxpayers.

Salinas says voters should have a say on whether the county should move forward with construction of a new courthouse, which is estimated to cost 150 million dollars.

Salinas argues that even when county officials say the project will be completed without increasing the tax rate, county residents would still end up paying for it through property taxes.

We reached out to county commissioners who declined to comment and forwarded all question to Judge Ramon Garcia who did not wish to comment as well.