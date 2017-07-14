Local Leaders Seek Reimbursement for Aiding Immigrants

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Governor Greg Abbott’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow, prompting political leaders to ask him about money that the city of mcallen has not yet been reimbursed. This after giving half a million dollars towards immigrant humanitarian aid.

The high influx of immigrants crossing the border into the Rio Grande Valley since 2014 has led the city of McAllen to invest more than half a million dollars in immigrant humanitarian aid. But for more than 3 years, the city has yet to receive reimbursement from federal government, something they say is stated under FEMA regulation.

This prompted U.S. Representative, Henry Cuellar to write a letter to Governor Greg Abbott regarding the delay of reimbursement.

From 2014 until now, hundreds of thousands of immigrants have crossed the Rio Grande Valley border where they land at the community organization, Catholic Charities that benefits from the financial assistance.

According to Cuellar, the state of Texas receives over 20 million dollars a year under the federal emergency management agency. Last year the state received 21.5 million dollars. As of May of 2017, only 88% of those federal dollars have been used.

While Governor Greg Abbott will be visiting McAllen tomorrow to campaign for re-election, Mayor Jim Darling will meet with governor abbott to speak about this situation, hoping to find an answer.

The city of McAllen and Catholic Charities say they will continue to provide assistance regardless if they’re reimbursed.

Related