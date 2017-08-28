The help continues as the local food bank and H-E-Bs in various counties team up to bring assistance to those affected by Harvey.

While the valley was safe from Harvey hitting, our neighbors in Corpus Christi and Victoria were heavily affected. This motivated the RGV Food Bank and H-E-B to come together to help them and ask for your help to do so. The long lines of people waiting to be helped in Victoria demonstrated the high need for help after Harvey hit their homes and left many without food or shelter. With dozens of cans, many boxes of waters and a human instinct to help, volunteers pack bags that will be given to those affected in Corpus Christi and Victoria next week and are accepting donations.

You can drop off donations at all H-E-Bs in the counties of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy during their business hours.

H-E-B will also be having disaster relief units with warm food, pharmacy and business services and basic utilities.