A well-known McAllen lawyer faces federal charges for possession of child pornography.

Frank Enriquez was arrested after an inquiry by the Rio Grande Valley children exploitation investigation task force.

According to official documents, October 30th of officials executed a search warrant at his office on Bicentennial avenue where they confirmed that a computer had a program used to exchange pictures of children with other users.

Enriquez is now free after paying a $100,000 bond.