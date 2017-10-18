The leader of the Gulf Cartel “Rip Crew” called Los Mickeys, Macrin Marin Rios Cerda, was arrested on the 300 block of Aldea Street in Mission Wednesday.

According to police, he, along with four other members were wanted in connection to a robbery turned deadly in April of this year in San Juan.

Four other members of the group confessed to the robberies and have received charges.

They were linked to at least seven different robberies in the Rio Grande Valley.

Overall, the group is estimated to have stolen more than $20,000 of jewelry and drugs.

Cerda faces federal and state charges and has received a $200,000 bond.