Laura Ingraham writing book on Trump

Posted by | Apr 7, 2017 | |

Laura Ingraham writing book on Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Laura Ingraham’s next book is a tribute to President Donald Trump, and a warning.

The conservative commentator’s “Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump” is the first major acquisition by the new All Points Books imprint at St. Martin’s Press. All Points, which will specialize in politics and current affairs, told The Associated Press on Friday that the book is scheduled for Oct. 10.

According to All Points, Ingraham will praise Trump for building a new, populist coalition and provide “unreported details” about his upset win over Hillary Clinton. She will also outline why compromising his “America First” agenda would harm the country and damage his chances for re-election.

Ingraham’s previous books include “The Obama Diaries” and “Power to the People.” She backed Trump in 2016, but has also been critical of some of Trump’s actions in office, calling for tougher policies against China and urging Trump not to attack the conservative Freedom Caucus in Congress.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Paul Walker’s $25M Estate to Go to 15-Year-Old Daughter

Paul Walker’s $25M Estate to Go to 15-Year-Old Daughter

February 5, 2014

Lawrence beats Cyrus, Netflix for top entertainer

Lawrence beats Cyrus, Netflix for top entertainer

December 24, 2013

Now you can visit the Rolling Stones’ 1962 apartment

Now you can visit the Rolling Stones’ 1962 apartment

November 15, 2016

Lady Gaga unveils ‘flying dress’ at NY album fete

Lady Gaga unveils ‘flying dress’ at NY album fete

November 11, 2013

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT