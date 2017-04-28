Laundering Ring Sentenced in McAllen

Posted by | Apr 28, 2017 | |

Laundering Ring Sentenced in McAllen

McAllen (KFXV) — Four Mexican nationals are now heading to federal prison for laundering money and drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, six individuals from the RGV and Mexico all pleaded guilty in August of last year for laundering drug proceeds since 2014.
The individuals, identified as 49-year-old Roosevelt Faz, 48-year-old Ted Cantu, 37-year-old Sandra Haro, 41-year old, Maria Elena Bonila-Torres, 44-year-old, Guillermo Trevino and 27-year old, Erwin Rolando Contreras-Mata, were ordered to serve sentences between 72 months and 140 months.
Faz admitted during trial that he helped coordinate the group execute drug pick-ups and the laundering of money in cities like Atlanta, and St. Louis.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

100+ Undocumented Immigrants Seek Refuge Today at McAllen’s Catholic Charities

100+ Undocumented Immigrants Seek Refuge Today at McAllen’s Catholic Charities

May 9, 2016

New Lights Illuminating Palmview

New Lights Illuminating Palmview

February 26, 2015

Immigrant Group Faces Opposition

Immigrant Group Faces Opposition

August 8, 2014

McAllen Stabbing Suspect Behind Bars

McAllen Stabbing Suspect Behind Bars

November 15, 2013

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT