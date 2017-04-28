Laundering Ring Sentenced in McAllen

McAllen (KFXV) — Four Mexican nationals are now heading to federal prison for laundering money and drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, six individuals from the RGV and Mexico all pleaded guilty in August of last year for laundering drug proceeds since 2014.

The individuals, identified as 49-year-old Roosevelt Faz, 48-year-old Ted Cantu, 37-year-old Sandra Haro, 41-year old, Maria Elena Bonila-Torres, 44-year-old, Guillermo Trevino and 27-year old, Erwin Rolando Contreras-Mata, were ordered to serve sentences between 72 months and 140 months.

Faz admitted during trial that he helped coordinate the group execute drug pick-ups and the laundering of money in cities like Atlanta, and St. Louis.