Authorities are still investigating a homicide on Monday night at the intersection of Los Ebanos Road and Mile 7 in rural Alton.

The victim has been identified as 38 year-old, Gerardo Alberto Gomez Martinez of Mission.

According to authorities, they responded to shots fired in the area, the body of Martinez was found with a bullet wound.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells Fox News they received a call Monday night at around 10 pm.

Neighbors of the area say that they did not recognize the vehicle of the victim. At the moment, there is no suspect in custody, it is also not known if one or more persons were involved in the homicide. The reason for him being at that residence is still being investigated.

Story developing….