Carlos Elizondo, the former Brownsville Fire Department Chief, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after his Brownsville home was searched by the DA’s office.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office tells Fox News, two warrants were issued for Elizondo’s arrest.

This comes as the agency executed a search warrant at the home located on Vanessa Drive.

That same afternoon, Elizondo turned himself into the district attorney’s office, accompanied by his attorney.

The charges against Elizondo are theft by a public servant and misapplication of fiduciary property– both; third-degree felonies.

The district attorney’s office requested bonds for each charge to be set at $30,000– however those requests were denied and each bond was set at $8,500.00

In September, Brownsville city officials demoted Elizondo to fire lieutenant, and he remained on paid administrative leave.

As of Tuesday night, Elizondo has been released on bond.

Story Developing….