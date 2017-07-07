Last Chance for Sea Turtle Release

SPI (KFXV) — This weekend will possibly be the last chance to see sea turtles released on South Padre Island this year.

According to The Monitor, Sea Turtle Inc. Executive director, Jeff George says 2017 was a record year for Kemp’s Ridley nesting along the Texas and Northern Mexico coast, and that the group has hatched about 70 percent of the 9,000 eggs it started with this year.

Check Sea Turtle Inc. on Facebook and Twitter, or call (956) 433-5735, in the early morning hours on those days to find out if a release will take place.

Releases are normally scheduled for 6:45 a.m.