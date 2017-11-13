Laredo Police have arrested a woman after her 2-year-old son was found with bruising and internal injuries to his head.

24 year old Alexis Ramirez was charged with endangering a child after authorities found her inside a car at Seven Flags Park. Police say the case goes back to March when Ramirez took her two-year-old to the hospital. The staff called officers after they noticed the child was nearly unconscious and showed signs of sexual abuse. The toddler was transferred to a San Antonio Hospital. A second arrest for sexual assault is pending for the baby’s stepfather.