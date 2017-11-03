Laredo Police have released the identity of the man who allegedly shot a 24-year-old on Thursday. The man was caught moments after the shooting. Authorities identified the man as 37-year-old, Maurice Jerome Holmes, a resident of San Antonio. Holmes was arrested and charged with murder after shooting 24 year old, Gabriel Diaz multiple times on the 300 block of International Boulevard. Authorities stated they took a total of 20 minutes to find Holmes and are investigating whether or not he knew the victim. Holmes is currently being held at Webb County Jail.

