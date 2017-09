LAREDO — After years of debating, the city of Laredo has decided to renovate the historic Canseco house located on 1415 Chihuahua street.

Officials decided to conserve it and open it up to the public. The house, which was purchased by the city in 1924, will now include community gardens housing regional plants, and vegetables. The garden is set to be completed in February of next year. Meanwhile, the house will be created into a museum costing approximately a half a million dollars.