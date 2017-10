Laredo police need your help in locating two men in connection to a possible theft.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 8th at the 3000 block of Aguanieve Avenue around 9 pm. Police say the two men entered a store and allegedly took a phone that was left behind by another shopper valued at $800. If you recognize the men you are asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.