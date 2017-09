Laredo Police are currently searching the man you’re about to see. He’s wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities stated the incident happened on San Dario and Moctezuma on

Saturday, August 5th, at approximately 1:40 pm. The male allegedly assaulted a group of 3 men with a pole. The victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One victim was flown to a San Antonio hospital and is in critical condition. If you can identify this person contact Laredo police at (956) 795-2800.