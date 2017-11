Laredo Police have made another arrest in connection with the ninth homicide earlier this month…

According to police, 29-year-old Santos Pruneda is accused of allegedly driving Maurice Jerome Holmes to the scene where he allegedly shot Gabriel Diaz multiple times. This is not Pruneda’s first run in with the law. He’s been previously arrested for drug possession, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Authorities state Holmes and Pruneda have not cooperated with police.