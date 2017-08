Laredo — The Laredo Police Department reporting Eduardo Gallegos was arrested after witnesses saw him kill a puppy by throwing it against a wall and proceeding to toss him in the trash can. It happened on the 1800 block of Mercer Street while he was with three children ages 7 and 6 and a 3 month old baby.

Gallegos was charged with animal cruelty to non-livestock animals and remains at the Webb County Jail without bond.