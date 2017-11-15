A Laredo man accused of fatally assaulting a homeless man on October 2016 was found guilty Wednesday.
21-year-old Mario Alberto Martinez allegedly struck a man with a wooden object. The victim was found unresponsive and airlifted to San Antonio, where he died of complications of head trauma. Martinez was charged with murder, a first degree felony and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Laredo man accused of beating and killing a homeless man sentenced
