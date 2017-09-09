LAREDO — Two men in Laredo end up behind bars following a high speed chase.

24-year-old, Eduardo Davila and a 16-year-old minor were arrested after police tried to pull over the driver at the intersection of Calton Road and McPherson Rd. The driver then led police on a pursuit that ended with the Nissan vehicle crashing Into a light post near a cemetery located at the corner of San Jose and Mcpherson. The chase coming to an end on the 400 block of Guerrero Street. Inside the vehicle, police found over 1,400 pounds of marijuana.

Both suspects were charged with possession of marijuana, evading arrest and reckless driving.