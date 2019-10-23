ADVERTISEMENT
The suspect in the striped shirt is wanted in connection to a robbery that happened last month on the 6500 block of metro court. The man is described as having a medium to dark complexion and a beard.
If you recognize this individual you are urged to call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956 727-8477
Laredo Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.
All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-8477.