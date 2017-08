One person has been hospitalized after a rollover in La Feria today.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Dodge truck collided with a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 83 near the Altas Palmas exit. The driver lost control upon impact, causing the vehicle to flip. Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not be released.

We will bring you more updates as they are made available.