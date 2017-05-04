Komodo dragon bites Singaporean tourist in Indonesia

Posted by | May 4, 2017 | |

Komodo dragon bites Singaporean tourist in Indonesia

 

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Komodo dragon has bitten an overly inquisitive tourist in Indonesia who ignored warnings about getting too close to the enormous reptile while it was eating, a national park official said.

The tourist from Singapore was bitten on his leg Wednesday morning while taking pictures of the Komodo dragon, the world’s largest lizard, said the chief of the Komodo National Park, Sudiyono.

Sudiyono said the man was rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, near Komodo Island, for treatment.

Endangered Komodo dragons are found in the wild on several eastern Indonesian islands. They can grow to 3 meters (10 feet) or more in length.

Attacks on humans are rare but may increase as Indonesia is promoting the Komodo National Park as a tourist destination. In 2013, a guide and a park ranger were attacked in separate incidents.

Experts say the Komodo dragon population in the wild is less than 4,000 but stable.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Taiwan swipe card with porn star Yui Hatano sells out in 4 hours

Taiwan swipe card with porn star Yui Hatano sells out in 4 hours

September 1, 2015

Man clocked at 112 mph was headed to court for past speeding

Man clocked at 112 mph was headed to court for past speeding

September 11, 2015

Boston Yeti selling swag to benefit MSPCA’s animals in need

Boston Yeti selling swag to benefit MSPCA’s animals in need

March 23, 2015

Canadians make 2,000-mile trip for Kentucky Fried Chicken

Canadians make 2,000-mile trip for Kentucky Fried Chicken

April 6, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT