Brownsville, Texas– All over the country, fans are still mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Murals honoring his memory popping up in cities like Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Two local artists have joined forces bringing to life a mural honoring his legacy. They worked endlessly for about eight hours to complete the final work of art.
About The Author
Fox Staff
KFXV TV Fox News South Texas is the Fox Affiliate in Deep South Texas.
Other Stories you might like
Move the Superbowl Back to Saturdays?
January 23, 2020
It’s Official… Baseball Season is Approaching!
January 24, 2020
Sports Report Featuring CONCACAF Qualifying Results
January 29, 2020
Fans Mourn the Loss of Kobe Bryant
January 27, 2020
320x50_Smartphone
Search Stories
300x250_All-Devices_ATF
Recently Added
300x600_Desktop_BTF
300x250_All-Devices_BTF
Network Ads
Upcoming Events
-
38th Annual David Chavana 10K Run/Walk, Fun Run and Miracle MileFebruary 1 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm