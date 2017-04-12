Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Nest Rescued

Corpus Christi (KFXV) – Border patrol agents who made an unusual rescue Saturday afternoon while patrolling the Padre Island National Seashore. Two agents discovered a Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle, one of the most endangered sea turtles species, near their Corpus Christi station. The agents immediately notified Park Rangers of the female turtle found in a catatonic state while laying her eggs. According to officials, Park Rangers immediately recovered the nest.

This is the second Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle nest discovered this year.