STARR (KFXV) — Three juveniles are facing charges in a murder investigation.

Authorities confirm that missing chayse olivares was murdered after receiving at least one gunshot wound. The 17-year-old was last seen by family on July 30th. Almost two weeks later, multiple agencies were able to arrest three individuals in connection to olivares’ disappearance and death. Seventeen-year-old, Jose Luis Garcia, Jr. faces one count of capital murder, while another teen is facing a murder charge and a third individual is facing charges for tampering with evidence and failure to report a felony. Both minors are 16 years of age. Police confirmed the crime stemmed from a deeply personal issue between suspect and victim. The Starr County attorney’s office will be handling evidence proceedings to determine if the juveniles will be transferred into the adult system. Because of the age of the suspects, the incident has left some rio grande city residents shocked to which the district attorney says parents should get more involved with their children.

It is still unknown how long the juveniles will be under police custody.