Judge Denies Change of Venue in Feit Trial

The trial for former priest John Feit who stands accused of the murder of the McAllen beauty queen Irene Garza in 1960, will stay in Hidalgo County.

Feit’s defense claimed that after extensive media coverage, Feit would not receive a fair trial in Hidalgo County, and presented articles, video clips and other media on the case. Today, Judge Luis Singleterry denied the defense’s request to have the trial moved.

Feit previously worked at the Sacred Heart Church in McAllen, and is allegedly the last person to have seen Garza in April of 1960, after she went to confession. Authorities arrested Feit last year in Arizona after a Hidalgo County grand jury decided there’s enough evidence that Feit committed the murder.

