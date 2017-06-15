Judge Declares Mistrial in Gang Shooting after Witness Posts to Facebook

Posted by | Jun 15, 2017 | |

Judge Declares Mistrial in Gang Shooting after Witness Posts to Facebook

McAllen (KFXV) – Judge Kino Vasquez declared a mistrial in the case against Jorge Alberto Guajardo. According to the judge, 21-year-old Shaniqua Silva Publications on her Facebook profile about being in court and shared articles with her siblings, Jamel and Desiree Silva, both were also Witnesses in the case.

A day before she had testified that Guajardo had admitted to her he took part in the gang related shooting that left one teen dead. Judge Vasquez scolded the woman about the severity of her actions. The defense team added the Shaniqua who is allegedly pregnant, also published about her use of Narcotics before testifying in court Wednesday.

Raul Rene Rodriguez who was sentenced for pulling the trigger on Javier Olmedo, was to testify today along with Jorge Alberto Guajardo. Now, a new jury will have to be picked to initiate the judicial process one more time.

Judge Kino Vasquez did not say when Guajardo will be back in court, however he did mention it will be before the summer ends.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Mexican President Peña-Nieto Visits Border City

Mexican President Peña-Nieto Visits Border City

September 12, 2014

Driver Involved In The Death Of A Palmview Teen Arrested

Driver Involved In The Death Of A Palmview Teen Arrested

March 5, 2014

BP Agents Make 2000 Pound Marijuana Bust

BP Agents Make 2000 Pound Marijuana Bust

April 26, 2017

50 Undocumented Children Rescued in 1 Hour

50 Undocumented Children Rescued in 1 Hour

November 16, 2016

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT