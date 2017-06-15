Judge Declares Mistrial in Gang Shooting after Witness Posts to Facebook

McAllen (KFXV) – Judge Kino Vasquez declared a mistrial in the case against Jorge Alberto Guajardo. According to the judge, 21-year-old Shaniqua Silva Publications on her Facebook profile about being in court and shared articles with her siblings, Jamel and Desiree Silva, both were also Witnesses in the case.

A day before she had testified that Guajardo had admitted to her he took part in the gang related shooting that left one teen dead. Judge Vasquez scolded the woman about the severity of her actions. The defense team added the Shaniqua who is allegedly pregnant, also published about her use of Narcotics before testifying in court Wednesday.

Raul Rene Rodriguez who was sentenced for pulling the trigger on Javier Olmedo, was to testify today along with Jorge Alberto Guajardo. Now, a new jury will have to be picked to initiate the judicial process one more time.

Judge Kino Vasquez did not say when Guajardo will be back in court, however he did mention it will be before the summer ends.