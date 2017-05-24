Juarez-Lincoln HS Placed on Lockdown after Authorities Chase Suspect Inside

A Car thief is still on the run, even after the car owner spotted his vehicle and contacted the authorities.  Multiple agencies responded to the incident with one school placed on lock-down.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect was reportedly a high school student. Juarez-Lincoln High School was on lock-down as authorities searched for the suspect at this morning. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of a stolen vehicle reported seeing the suspect at a convenience store near the school.  A constable attempted to make contact with the teenager.

“A deputy constable saw the vehicle and saw the subject running from the vehicle towards the school.  The deputy constable gave chase.  The suspect entered the school and exited the school” – Joel Rivera (Division Chief HSCO)

La Joya ISD says the suspect is a student at the campus which was placed on lock-down out of caution for the safety of their students and staff.  Authorities were not able to locate the suspect after searching the nearby area.

Those who witnessed the incident tell us they had never seen anything like this happened before.

“We were worried especially in this place where we are responsible for the lives of many” – Jose Garza (Witness)

“We don’t see those kinds of things often, but it’s nerve-racking. He could have come this way and who knows what he’s up to”  – Maria Guerra (Witness)

The lock-down was lifted at 10a.m. and the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.  

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts you’re asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 667-8477.

