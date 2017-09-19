A family in Mission, says they’ve been living in angst for three months, since the disappearance of one of their family members.

According to the family, 63 year old, Jose Luis Torres resides in Reynosa with his son, and frequently collected aluminum cans on the streets of Reynosa, always to return home — but one night, over 90 days ago, he did not. If you have information that would help the family Torres find their loved one, you can send a message to the facebook account, under the name Maria L. Rodriguez.

