Thirty-four year old, jose R. Dominguez was arraigned in the murder of Sandra Beltran earlier this morning. Beltran’s body was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Elsa.

Dominguez was charged with capital murder in the death of the forty-nine year old woman. According to Elsa Police Chief Primitivo Rodriguez, one of his officers was called about a child roaming the streets. When the officer arrived, the child informed the officer about his grandmother and that’s when Beltran’s body was discovered.

Beltran was found to have been stabbed fifty times. Rodriguez tells us that they enlisted the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety in this case. A friend of Beltran spoke to us about what kind of a person she was. Silva also tells us that Beltran was a religious woman who loved to help anyone she could. Judge Charlie Espinoza stating at the moment there is no bond placed on Dominguez due the severity of the situation. You can count us to update you as this case continues.

