Edinburg — Jesus Angel Rebollar was found guilty in the deaths of Hector Garcia, 41, and his three-year-old son, Julian Garcia.

The verdict was reached this afternoon after 6 days of testimony.

Both Father and son were killed in a shooting in Rio Grande City. They were found with multiple gunshot wounds in Garcia’s Chevy truck near the intersection of La Sagunada and Woods Brothers Road in November 2016. Hector Garcia was found slouched covering his son to protect him. The child was still alive when police arrived but died later at the hospital.

An eyewitness was able to get a clear view of one of the shooters and was able to identify him to police from social media photos.

Rebollar was sentenced to two life terms.