Investigators identify man discovered deceased in Donna orchard

Donna (KFXV) – Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office have now identified the man who was discovered dead in an orchard in a rural part of donna over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s department,investigators identified the person through fingerprinting as a 17-year-old Mexican National. Officials are working with the Mexican Consulate to notify his family, before releasing his identity.

A concerned citizen called police after finding the man in an orchard south of business 83 on Val Verde road in Donna early Saturday morning. Police have ordered an autopsy and are waiting for the results. They have noted that the body showed no visible signs of trauma.

